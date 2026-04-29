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Владимир Богданов продолжит руководить Сургутнефтегазом

Совет директоров «Сургутнефтегаза» переназначил Владимира Богданова генеральным директором

Владимир Богданов продолжит руководить Сургутнефтегазом
Фото admhmao.ru

Совет директоров ПАО «Сургутнефтегаз» сохранил за Владимиром Богдановым пост генерального директора компании. Об этом сообщили в пресс-службе предприятия. Решение утвердили 28 апреля.

В компании уточнили, что по уставу генерального директора назначают сроком на пять лет.

В мае этого года Владимиру Богданову исполнится 75 лет. Общий стаж его работы в «Сургутнефтегазе» составляет 50 лет. На предприятие он пришел в 1976 году, в 1984 году возглавил производственное объединение «Сургутнефтегаз», а в 1992 году после создания действующего юрлица стал руководителем компании.


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