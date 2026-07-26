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При пожаре на Антипинском НПЗ никто не пострадал — Александр Моор

Пожар на Тюменском НПЗ ликвидировали после атаки беспилотников

При пожаре на Антипинском НПЗ никто не пострадал — Александр Моор
Фото sdelanounas.ru

Пожар на Тюменском нефтеперерабатывающем заводе ликвидирован. Об этом сообщил губернатор Тюменской области Александр Моор. Возгорание произошло на территории предприятия после атаки беспилотников. На место оперативно прибыли экстренные службы.

Погибших и пострадавших нет. Размер и характер ущерба сейчас устанавливают. Глава региона призвал жителей сохранять спокойствие и не распространять непроверенную информацию.


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