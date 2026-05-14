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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
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Госдума упростила оформление документов для полиции при поимке пьяного водителя

Госдума сократила число документов при освидетельствовании водителей на алкоголь

Госдума упростила оформление документов для полиции при поимке пьяного водителя
Фото Magnific

Госдума приняла закон о сокращении процессуальных документов при проверке водителей на алкоголь. Об этом сообщают «Ведомости». Сейчас при выявлении пьяного водителя полицейские должны составлять от трех до пяти процессуальных документов. Среди них протокол об отстранении от управления транспортным средством, акт освидетельствования, протокол направления на медицинское освидетельствование, протокол об административном правонарушении и протокол задержания автомобиля.

Новые правила предусматривают составление отдельного протокола об отстранении от управления машиной. Также закон разрешает ставить отметку в акте освидетельствования на алкоголь, других протоколах или постановлении по делу о правонарушении. Изменения вносятся в статьи 27.12 и 27.13 КоАП РФ. Далее закон рассмотрит Совет Федерации.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSZDB8 реклама на siapress.ru
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  5. ​Минфин России: слухи о новых налогах для россиян ‒ фейк 542
  6. ​В Югре спрос на ипотеку со Сбером вырос более чем вдвое 514
  7. Проект школы искусств в 25-м микрорайоне Сургута будет готов осенью 351
  8. ​Торговый центр «Восход» в Сургуте выставили на продажу 341
  9. ​Жизнь с видом на Туру: каким получился проект «Скандиа. На берегу Туры» в Тюмени 291
  10. Госдума упростила оформление документов для полиции при поимке пьяного водителя 280
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  7. В Сургуте прошел марш патриотов и началось шествие «Бессмертного полка» 1664
  8. ​Банк Уралсиб стал партнером форума «Золото Дальнего Востока: стратегии устойчивого развития» 1632
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  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 9-10 мая? // АФИША 4919
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  4. ​Довольны? 4719
  5. ​В Сургутском районе выставили на торги участок под автодорожный комплекс у моста через Обь 4668
  6. Судя по всему, пузырь многоэтажного жилья схлопывается. Власти и застройщикам нужно менять подходы 4544
  7. ​Возле «Спортмастера» на проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вырубают деревья 4281
  8. ​Сургут накрыла майская пурга // ВИДЕОФАКТ 4236
  9. ​Буровик. Человек с большой буквы 4078
  10. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 18-19 апреля? // АФИША 4052

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