В 2025 году в Югре вырастет стоимость проезда на автобусах

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  101,6143   EUR  105,2512  

Новости

  • Югорчане будут больше платить за проезд на автобусе

    Югорчане будут больше платить за проезд на автобусе

    Сегодня в 16:50
    100 0
  • ​Водитель автобуса в Сургуте вышел на линию подшофе

    ​Водитель автобуса в Сургуте вышел на линию подшофе

    Сегодня в 16:18
    140 0
  • ​На автобусной остановке Сургута появился новый информационный стенд

    ​На автобусной остановке Сургута появился новый информационный стенд

    Сегодня в 15:12
    182 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=eXFFhwFNmFv9gn0oQqA50fjiGlE8R5Sz9zzeAl+smIy+CJkFb8Par2ffQifMeAfri6wWaP9GsE9A4UbW32DhgweiQ9N1FiJS8fsB93G104jRr2iSbTROWkikvu4kGK1X+nHOgLnNj/3JVoqrWJeDyg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=eXFFhwFNmFv9gn0oQqA50fjiGlE8R5Sz9zzeAl+smIy+CJkFb8Par2ffQifMeAfri6wWaP9GsE9A4UbW32DhgweiQ9N1FiJS8fsB93G104jRr2iSbTROWkikvu4kGK1X+nHOgLnNj/3JVoqrWJeDyg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=eXFFhwFNmFv9gn0oQqA50fjiGlE8R5Sz9zzeAl+smIy+CJkFb8Par2ffQifMeAfri6wWaP9GsE9A4UbW32DhgweiQ9N1FiJS8fsB93G104jRr2iSbTROWkikvu4kGK1X+nHOgLnNj/3JVoqrWJeDyg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=eXFFhwFNmFv9gn0oQqA50fjiGlE8R5Sz9zzeAl+smIy+CJkFb8Par2ffQifMeAfri6wWaP9GsE9A4UbW32DhgweiQ9N1FiJS8fsB93G104jRr2iSbTROWkikvu4kGK1X+nHOgLnNj/3JVoqrWJeDyg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=eXFFhwFNmFv9gn0oQqA50fjiGlE8R5Sz9zzeAl+smIy+CJkFb8Par2ffQifMeAfri6wWaP9GsE9A4UbW32DhgweiQ9N1FiJS8fsB93G104jRr2iSbTROWkikvu4kGK1X+nHOgLnNj/3JVoqrWJeDyg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=eXFFhwFNmFv9gn0oQqA50fjiGlE8R5Sz9zzeAl+smIy+CJkFb8Par2ffQifMeAfri6wWaP9GsE9A4UbW32DhgweiQ9N1FiJS8fsB93G104jRr2iSbTROWkikvu4kGK1X+nHOgLnNj/3JVoqrWJeDyg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Раз, два, три, автоелка гори: водители Сургута поучаствовали во флэшмобе

    ​Раз, два, три, автоелка гори: водители Сургута поучаствовали во флэшмобе

    Сегодня в 14:26
    204 1
  • ​«Да изменяет, успокойся ты»: фраза Татьяны Толстой из интервью СИА-ПРЕСС десятилетней давности стала мемом

    ​«Да изменяет, успокойся ты»: фраза Татьяны Толстой из интервью СИА-ПРЕСС десятилетней давности стала мемом

    Сегодня в 13:38
    248 0
  • ​В пятиэтажном доме Сургута загорелась квартира

    ​В пятиэтажном доме Сургута загорелась квартира

    Сегодня в 13:32
    248 0
  • Генпрокуратура России призвала управление мусульман отменить разрешение на многоженство

    Генпрокуратура России призвала управление мусульман отменить разрешение на многоженство

    Сегодня в 12:55
    233 0
  • ​В России у детей мигрантов будут проверять знание русского языка

    ​В России у детей мигрантов будут проверять знание русского языка

    Сегодня в 12:22
    237 1
  • ​Руслан Кухарук предложил модернизировать работу с муниципалитетами

    ​Руслан Кухарук предложил модернизировать работу с муниципалитетами

    Сегодня в 12:01
    220 0
  • ​АО «Транснефть – Сибирь» повысило надежность производственных объектов в трех регионах

    ​АО «Транснефть – Сибирь» повысило надежность производственных объектов в трех регионах

    Сегодня в 11:32
    222 0
  • ​АО «Транснефть – Сибирь» повысил надежность нефтепровода через реку Обь в ХМАО-Югре

    ​АО «Транснефть – Сибирь» повысил надежность нефтепровода через реку Обь в ХМАО-Югре

    Сегодня в 11:23
    231 0
  • ​В бюджете Югры заложены средства на строительство 39 школ

    ​В бюджете Югры заложены средства на строительство 39 школ

    Сегодня в 10:52
    264 1
  • ​Югра направит 20,5 млрд рублей на строительство мостов и дорог

    ​Югра направит 20,5 млрд рублей на строительство мостов и дорог

    Сегодня в 10:44
    237 0
Больше новостей
Многоженство в России - это:
Комментировать
0
В России рассматривают возможность запретить гражданам дарить друг другу алкоголь. Вы что-нибудь понимаете?
Комментировать
0
Подорожание крепкого алкоголя с 1 января 2025 - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли вводить продуктовые талоны, как это предлагает сделать Госдума по примеру СССР?
Комментировать
0
Вам удалось выполнить в уходящем году намеченные планы?
Комментировать
0
Хотели бы оформить туристическую визу в одну из стран Европы?
Комментировать
0
Лада действительно на две головы выше китайских автомобилей, как заявил руководитель АвтоВАЗа?
Комментировать
0
Декриминализация деятельности медиков (освобождение их от ответственности за небезопасные методы лечения) - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли получать согласие всех жильцов дома, чтобы украсить подъезд к Новому году?

Нет, это совершенно избыточное требование 64.4%

Да, потому что украшательство может нарушить нормы безопасности 34.4%

Все равно 1.1%

Всего голосов: 90

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Югорчане будут больше платить за проезд на автобусе

В 2025 году в Югре вырастет стоимость проезда на автобусах

Югорчане будут больше платить за проезд на автобусе
Фото: freepik.com

С 1 января 2025 года в Югре вырастет стоимость проезда в городских автобусах. Цена составит 34 рубля, говорится в приказе Региональной службы по тарифам.

«Проезд в транспортных средствах категории «М3» (автобусы) ‒ 34 рубля за одну поездку», ‒ следует из документа.

Напомним, что в 2024 году аналогичный ценник достигал 32 рублей. Максимальная стоимость проезда в маршрутках по городу составит 38 рублей. Цена также выросла на два рубля.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 16:50, просмотров: 101, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Руслан Кухарук объявил о новых мерах поддержки многодетных семей 277
  2. 68% бюджета Югры направят на социальную сферу 268
  3. ​В бюджете Югры заложены средства на строительство 39 школ 265
  4. В ХМАО водитель иномарки не справился с управлением и улетел в кювет 257
  5. ​«Да изменяет, успокойся ты»: фраза Татьяны Толстой из интервью СИА-ПРЕСС десятилетней давности стала мемом 249
  6. ​В пятиэтажном доме Сургута загорелась квартира 248
  7. ​Хватит делать один сквер за 50 миллионов раз в год. Сделайте 50 сквериков по одному миллиону каждый 244
  8. ​Югра направит 20,5 млрд рублей на строительство мостов и дорог 238
  9. ​В России у детей мигрантов будут проверять знание русского языка 237
  10. Генпрокуратура России призвала управление мусульман отменить разрешение на многоженство 233
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 8378
  2. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 3937
  3. ​Филипп Киркоров исполнит роль Людмилы Гурченко в новогоднем проекте от ТНТ 1744
  4. ​Сургутянка подняла вопрос о запредельной стоимости авиабилетов 1663
  5. YouTube начнет блокировать кликбейтные видео 1615
  6. ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой» 1593
  7. Учителя Сургута на грани выгорания // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1500
  8. ​Александра Олейникова избрали председателем Думы Сургута 1449
  9. ​«Не можем выспаться из-за дрифтеров»: сургутяне жалуются на шум у гипермаркета «Лента» 1412
  10. ​Мать пятерых детей из Сургута задала вопрос Путину о проблеме с получением пособий 1312
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 8378
  2. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 4793
  3. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 4175
  4. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 4078
  5. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 3937
  6. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 3863
  7. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 3625
  8. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3377
  9. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3339
  10. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 2882

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика